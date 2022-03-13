ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 52 32 12 6 2 72 194 151 Newfoundland 51 32 16 3 0 67 200 146 Trois-Rivieres 50 24 22 3 1 52 177 186 Worcester 52 24 22 4 2 54 183 184 Maine 54 24 24 4 2 54 166 188 Adirondack 54 23 29 2 0 48 162 203

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 57 35 18 3 1 74 177 144 Florida 57 32 17 4 4 72 192 150 Jacksonville 55 32 19 2 2 68 154 131 Orlando 57 29 24 4 0 62 158 179 Greenville 54 23 24 4 3 53 149 154 Norfolk 55 20 30 2 3 45 145 202 South Carolina 57 18 33 6 0 42 141 194

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 54 37 14 1 2 77 205 151 Fort Wayne 55 29 20 5 1 64 201 173 Cincinnati 55 30 22 3 0 63 195 178 Wheeling 55 30 24 1 0 61 190 187 Iowa 57 26 24 6 1 59 183 202 Kalamazoo 54 27 27 0 0 54 168 188 Indy 55 23 27 2 3 51 169 181

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 59 35 21 2 1 73 200 189 Rapid City 57 29 20 4 4 66 186 179 Idaho 58 29 26 2 1 61 169 153 Tulsa 56 27 25 2 2 58 166 180 Allen 54 24 23 6 1 55 176 187 Wichita 56 24 24 8 0 56 164 182 Kansas City 60 27 29 3 1 58 175 203

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 9, Trois-Rivieres 4

Norfolk 3, South Carolina 2

Adirondack 2, Maine 1

Cincinnati 5, Indy 4

Florida 6, Orlando 5

Jacksonville 3, Greenville 1

Reading 9, Wheeling 1

Toledo 7, Idaho 3

Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 3

Tulsa 7, Allen 3

Utah 6, Kansas City 3

Worcester at Adirondack, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Maine 2

Atlanta 3, South Carolina 1

Greenville 2, Jacksonville 0

Newfoundland 5, Trois-Rivieres 4

Reading 3, Wheeling 2

Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Idaho at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 10:35 a.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

