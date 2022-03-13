ECHL Glance

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|52
|32
|12
|6
|2
|72
|194
|151
|Newfoundland
|51
|32
|16
|3
|0
|67
|200
|146
|Trois-Rivieres
|50
|24
|22
|3
|1
|52
|177
|186
|Worcester
|52
|24
|22
|4
|2
|54
|183
|184
|Maine
|54
|24
|24
|4
|2
|54
|166
|188
|Adirondack
|54
|23
|29
|2
|0
|48
|162
|203
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|57
|35
|18
|3
|1
|74
|177
|144
|Florida
|57
|32
|17
|4
|4
|72
|192
|150
|Jacksonville
|55
|32
|19
|2
|2
|68
|154
|131
|Orlando
|57
|29
|24
|4
|0
|62
|158
|179
|Greenville
|54
|23
|24
|4
|3
|53
|149
|154
|Norfolk
|55
|20
|30
|2
|3
|45
|145
|202
|South Carolina
|57
|18
|33
|6
|0
|42
|141
|194
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|54
|37
|14
|1
|2
|77
|205
|151
|Fort Wayne
|55
|29
|20
|5
|1
|64
|201
|173
|Cincinnati
|55
|30
|22
|3
|0
|63
|195
|178
|Wheeling
|55
|30
|24
|1
|0
|61
|190
|187
|Iowa
|57
|26
|24
|6
|1
|59
|183
|202
|Kalamazoo
|54
|27
|27
|0
|0
|54
|168
|188
|Indy
|55
|23
|27
|2
|3
|51
|169
|181
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|59
|35
|21
|2
|1
|73
|200
|189
|Rapid City
|57
|29
|20
|4
|4
|66
|186
|179
|Idaho
|58
|29
|26
|2
|1
|61
|169
|153
|Tulsa
|56
|27
|25
|2
|2
|58
|166
|180
|Allen
|54
|24
|23
|6
|1
|55
|176
|187
|Wichita
|56
|24
|24
|8
|0
|56
|164
|182
|Kansas City
|60
|27
|29
|3
|1
|58
|175
|203
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Newfoundland 9, Trois-Rivieres 4
Norfolk 3, South Carolina 2
DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.
Adirondack 2, Maine 1
Cincinnati 5, Indy 4
Florida 6, Orlando 5
Jacksonville 3, Greenville 1
Reading 9, Wheeling 1
Toledo 7, Idaho 3
Iowa 4, Kalamazoo 3
Tulsa 7, Allen 3
Utah 6, Kansas City 3
Worcester at Adirondack, ppd
Adirondack 5, Maine 2
Atlanta 3, South Carolina 1
Greenville 2, Jacksonville 0
Newfoundland 5, Trois-Rivieres 4
Reading 3, Wheeling 2
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Idaho at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
No games scheduled
Orlando at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 10:35 a.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.