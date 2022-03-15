On Air: Federal Insights
Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 52 32 12 6 2 72 194 151
Newfoundland 51 32 16 3 0 67 200 146
Trois-Rivieres 50 24 22 3 1 52 177 186
Worcester 52 24 22 4 2 54 183 184
Maine 54 24 24 4 2 54 166 188
Adirondack 54 23 29 2 0 48 162 203

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Atlanta 57 35 18 3 1 74 177 144
Florida 57 32 17 4 4 72 192 150
Jacksonville 55 32 19 2 2 68 154 131
Orlando 57 29 24 4 0 62 158 179
Greenville 54 23 24 4 3 53 149 154
Norfolk 55 20 30 2 3 45 145 202
South Carolina 57 18 33 6 0 42 141 194

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 55 37 15 1 2 77 208 156
Fort Wayne 56 30 20 5 1 66 206 175
Cincinnati 56 30 23 3 0 63 197 183
Wheeling 55 30 24 1 0 61 190 187
Iowa 57 26 24 6 1 59 183 202
Kalamazoo 54 27 27 0 0 54 168 188
Indy 55 23 27 2 3 51 169 181

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 59 35 21 2 1 73 200 189
Rapid City 57 29 20 4 4 66 186 179
Idaho 59 30 26 2 1 63 174 156
Tulsa 56 27 25 2 2 58 166 180
Allen 54 24 23 6 1 55 176 187
Wichita 56 24 24 8 0 56 164 182
Kansas City 60 27 29 3 1 58 175 203

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 10:35 a.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

