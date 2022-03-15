ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 52 32 12 6 2 72 194 151 Newfoundland 51 32 16 3 0 67 200 146 Trois-Rivieres 50 24 22 3 1 52 177 186 Worcester 52 24 22 4 2 54 183 184 Maine 54 24 24 4 2 54 166 188 Adirondack 54 23 29 2 0 48 162 203

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 57 35 18 3 1 74 177 144 Florida 57 32 17 4 4 72 192 150 Jacksonville 55 32 19 2 2 68 154 131 Orlando 57 29 24 4 0 62 158 179 Greenville 54 23 24 4 3 53 149 154 Norfolk 55 20 30 2 3 45 145 202 South Carolina 57 18 33 6 0 42 141 194

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 55 37 15 1 2 77 208 156 Fort Wayne 56 30 20 5 1 66 206 175 Cincinnati 56 30 23 3 0 63 197 183 Wheeling 55 30 24 1 0 61 190 187 Iowa 57 26 24 6 1 59 183 202 Kalamazoo 54 27 27 0 0 54 168 188 Indy 55 23 27 2 3 51 169 181

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 59 35 21 2 1 73 200 189 Rapid City 57 29 20 4 4 66 186 179 Idaho 59 30 26 2 1 63 174 156 Tulsa 56 27 25 2 2 58 166 180 Allen 54 24 23 6 1 55 176 187 Wichita 56 24 24 8 0 56 164 182 Kansas City 60 27 29 3 1 58 175 203

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 10:35 a.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

