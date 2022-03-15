ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|52
|32
|12
|6
|2
|72
|194
|151
|Newfoundland
|51
|32
|16
|3
|0
|67
|200
|146
|Trois-Rivieres
|50
|24
|22
|3
|1
|52
|177
|186
|Worcester
|52
|24
|22
|4
|2
|54
|183
|184
|Maine
|54
|24
|24
|4
|2
|54
|166
|188
|Adirondack
|54
|23
|29
|2
|0
|48
|162
|203
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|57
|35
|18
|3
|1
|74
|177
|144
|Florida
|57
|32
|17
|4
|4
|72
|192
|150
|Jacksonville
|55
|32
|19
|2
|2
|68
|154
|131
|Orlando
|57
|29
|24
|4
|0
|62
|158
|179
|Greenville
|54
|23
|24
|4
|3
|53
|149
|154
|Norfolk
|55
|20
|30
|2
|3
|45
|145
|202
|South Carolina
|57
|18
|33
|6
|0
|42
|141
|194
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|55
|37
|15
|1
|2
|77
|208
|156
|Fort Wayne
|56
|30
|20
|5
|1
|66
|206
|175
|Cincinnati
|56
|30
|23
|3
|0
|63
|197
|183
|Wheeling
|55
|30
|24
|1
|0
|61
|190
|187
|Iowa
|57
|26
|24
|6
|1
|59
|183
|202
|Kalamazoo
|54
|27
|27
|0
|0
|54
|168
|188
|Indy
|55
|23
|27
|2
|3
|51
|169
|181
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|59
|35
|21
|2
|1
|73
|200
|189
|Rapid City
|57
|29
|20
|4
|4
|66
|186
|179
|Idaho
|59
|30
|26
|2
|1
|63
|174
|156
|Tulsa
|56
|27
|25
|2
|2
|58
|166
|180
|Allen
|54
|24
|23
|6
|1
|55
|176
|187
|Wichita
|56
|24
|24
|8
|0
|56
|164
|182
|Kansas City
|60
|27
|29
|3
|1
|58
|175
|203
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Orlando at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 10:35 a.m.
Adirondack at Maine, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
