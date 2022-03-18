ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 53 33 12 6 2 74 198 153 Newfoundland 52 33 16 3 0 69 204 147 Worcester 53 25 22 4 2 56 187 187 Maine 55 25 24 4 2 56 171 191 Trois-Rivieres 52 24 24 3 1 52 181 194 Adirondack 55 23 30 2 0 48 165 208

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 58 36 18 3 1 76 180 146 Florida 58 32 17 5 4 73 196 155 Jacksonville 56 33 19 2 2 70 159 135 Orlando 58 29 25 4 0 62 160 182 Greenville 55 23 25 4 3 53 149 155 Norfolk 56 20 31 2 3 45 147 206 South Carolina 58 19 33 6 0 44 142 194

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 56 38 15 1 2 79 214 158 Fort Wayne 56 30 20 5 1 66 206 175 Wheeling 55 30 24 1 0 61 190 187 Cincinnati 57 30 24 3 0 63 199 186 Iowa 57 26 24 6 1 59 183 202 Kalamazoo 55 28 27 0 0 56 171 190 Indy 55 23 27 2 3 51 169 181

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 59 35 21 2 1 73 200 189 Rapid City 57 29 20 4 4 66 186 179 Idaho 59 30 26 2 1 63 174 156 Tulsa 58 28 25 3 2 61 174 186 Allen 56 25 24 6 1 57 182 193 Kansas City 61 28 29 3 1 60 179 206 Wichita 58 24 26 8 0 56 167 192

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Trois-Rivieres 1

Toledo 6, Wichita 2

Tulsa 5, Allen 2

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina at Maine, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Maine, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Toledo at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 7 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

