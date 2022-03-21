ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|56
|34
|14
|6
|2
|76
|207
|163
|Newfoundland
|54
|34
|17
|3
|0
|71
|210
|153
|Worcester
|56
|27
|23
|4
|2
|60
|196
|193
|Trois-Rivieres
|53
|25
|24
|3
|1
|54
|182
|194
|Maine
|58
|26
|26
|4
|2
|58
|175
|194
|Adirondack
|58
|25
|31
|2
|0
|52
|175
|217
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|61
|38
|19
|3
|1
|80
|190
|157
|Florida
|60
|34
|17
|5
|4
|77
|202
|157
|Jacksonville
|59
|34
|20
|3
|2
|73
|170
|145
|Orlando
|60
|29
|27
|4
|0
|62
|162
|188
|Greenville
|58
|26
|25
|4
|3
|59
|164
|161
|Norfolk
|59
|20
|34
|2
|3
|45
|153
|221
|South Carolina
|61
|20
|35
|6
|0
|46
|144
|201
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|58
|39
|16
|1
|2
|81
|218
|163
|Fort Wayne
|58
|31
|20
|6
|1
|69
|215
|183
|Wheeling
|58
|31
|25
|2
|0
|64
|204
|201
|Cincinnati
|60
|31
|26
|3
|0
|65
|208
|199
|Kalamazoo
|58
|31
|27
|0
|0
|62
|188
|204
|Iowa
|59
|26
|25
|7
|1
|60
|191
|212
|Indy
|58
|25
|28
|2
|3
|55
|180
|190
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|61
|36
|22
|2
|1
|75
|203
|195
|Rapid City
|60
|31
|21
|4
|4
|70
|198
|190
|Idaho
|61
|31
|27
|2
|1
|65
|180
|159
|Allen
|58
|27
|24
|6
|1
|61
|193
|199
|Tulsa
|60
|29
|26
|3
|2
|63
|179
|190
|Kansas City
|64
|29
|30
|4
|1
|63
|190
|218
|Wichita
|60
|24
|28
|8
|0
|56
|173
|203
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack 5, Reading 2
Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 4
Indy 4, Cincinnati 1
Kalamazoo 7, Wheeling 6
Maine 4, South Carolina 0
Allen 3, Wichita 1
Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2
Greenville 6, Norfolk 2
Toledo 3, Tulsa 1
Kansas City 5, Rapid City 4
Monday’s Games
Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
