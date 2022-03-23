ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 57 35 14 6 2 78 213 166 Newfoundland 54 34 17 3 0 71 210 153 Worcester 57 27 24 4 2 60 199 199 Trois-Rivieres 53 25 24 3 1 54 182 194 Maine 58 26 26 4 2 58 175 194 Adirondack 58 25 31 2 0 52 175 217

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 61 38 19 3 1 80 190 157 Florida 60 34 17 5 4 77 202 157 Jacksonville 59 34 20 3 2 73 170 145 Orlando 60 29 27 4 0 62 162 188 Greenville 58 26 25 4 3 59 164 161 Norfolk 59 20 34 2 3 45 153 221 South Carolina 61 20 35 6 0 46 144 201

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 59 40 16 1 2 83 220 164 Fort Wayne 58 31 20 6 1 69 215 183 Wheeling 58 31 25 2 0 64 204 201 Cincinnati 61 32 26 3 0 67 212 199 Kalamazoo 59 31 28 0 0 62 188 208 Iowa 59 26 25 7 1 60 191 212 Indy 58 25 28 2 3 55 180 190

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 61 36 22 2 1 75 203 195 Rapid City 60 31 21 4 4 70 198 190 Idaho 61 31 27 2 1 65 180 159 Allen 58 27 24 6 1 61 193 199 Tulsa 61 29 27 3 2 63 180 192 Kansas City 64 29 30 4 1 63 190 218 Wichita 60 24 28 8 0 56 173 203

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Reading 6, Worcester 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Kalamazoo 0

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Reading, 4 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

