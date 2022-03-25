On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press
March 25, 2022 10:09 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 58 36 14 6 2 80 216 168
Newfoundland 55 35 17 3 0 73 217 156
Worcester 58 27 25 4 2 60 201 202
Trois-Rivieres 54 25 25 3 1 54 183 196
Maine 58 26 26 4 2 58 175 194
Adirondack 59 25 32 2 0 52 178 224

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Atlanta 61 38 19 3 1 80 190 157
Florida 61 34 17 6 4 78 205 161
Jacksonville 59 34 20 3 2 73 170 145
Orlando 61 30 27 4 0 64 166 191
Greenville 59 27 25 4 3 61 166 162
Norfolk 59 20 34 2 3 45 153 221
South Carolina 61 20 35 6 0 46 144 201

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 59 40 16 1 2 83 220 164
Fort Wayne 59 32 20 6 1 71 219 185
Cincinnati 61 32 26 3 0 67 212 199
Wheeling 59 31 26 2 0 64 205 205
Kalamazoo 59 31 28 0 0 62 188 208
Iowa 60 26 26 7 1 60 193 216
Indy 59 26 28 2 3 57 184 191

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 62 36 23 2 1 75 205 199
Rapid City 60 31 21 4 4 70 198 190
Idaho 62 32 27 2 1 67 187 163
Allen 58 27 24 6 1 61 193 199
Tulsa 62 30 27 3 2 65 184 194
Kansas City 64 29 30 4 1 63 190 218
Wichita 61 24 29 8 0 56 177 210

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 4, Florida 3

Friday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Reading, 4 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 2 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

