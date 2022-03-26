ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|59
|36
|15
|6
|2
|80
|218
|171
|Newfoundland
|56
|36
|17
|3
|0
|75
|221
|159
|Worcester
|59
|28
|25
|4
|2
|62
|206
|203
|Maine
|59
|26
|27
|4
|2
|58
|178
|198
|Trois-Rivieres
|55
|25
|26
|3
|1
|54
|183
|199
|Adirondack
|60
|25
|33
|2
|0
|52
|179
|229
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|62
|39
|19
|3
|1
|82
|194
|160
|Florida
|62
|34
|18
|6
|4
|78
|207
|164
|Jacksonville
|60
|35
|20
|3
|2
|75
|173
|147
|Orlando
|62
|31
|27
|4
|0
|66
|170
|192
|Greenville
|60
|27
|26
|4
|3
|61
|167
|166
|Norfolk
|60
|21
|34
|2
|3
|47
|156
|223
|South Carolina
|62
|21
|35
|6
|0
|48
|147
|201
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|60
|40
|17
|1
|2
|83
|223
|168
|Fort Wayne
|60
|33
|20
|6
|1
|73
|224
|187
|Wheeling
|60
|32
|26
|2
|0
|66
|209
|206
|Cincinnati
|62
|32
|27
|3
|0
|67
|212
|204
|Kalamazoo
|60
|31
|29
|0
|0
|62
|189
|212
|Iowa
|61
|27
|26
|7
|1
|62
|198
|216
|Indy
|60
|26
|29
|2
|3
|57
|186
|196
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|63
|36
|24
|2
|1
|75
|210
|205
|Rapid City
|61
|31
|21
|4
|5
|71
|201
|194
|Idaho
|63
|33
|27
|2
|1
|69
|190
|165
|Allen
|59
|28
|24
|6
|1
|63
|197
|202
|Tulsa
|63
|31
|27
|3
|2
|67
|190
|199
|Kansas City
|64
|29
|30
|4
|1
|63
|190
|218
|Wichita
|62
|24
|29
|9
|0
|57
|179
|213
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Fort Wayne 5, Indy 2
Jacksonville 3, Florida 2
Norfolk 3, Reading 2
Orlando 4, Greenville 1
Worcester 5, Adirondack 1
South Carolina 3, Trois-Rivieres 0
Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 1
Allen 4, Toledo 3
Newfoundland 4, Maine 3
Iowa 5, Cincinnati 0
Atlanta 4, Rapid City 3
Idaho 3, Wichita 2
Tulsa 6, Utah 5
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk at Reading, 4 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Greenville at Orlando, 2 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Allen at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.