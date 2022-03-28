ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 61 37 16 6 2 82 225 177 Newfoundland 58 36 19 3 0 75 229 174 Worcester 61 29 26 4 2 64 210 209 Maine 61 28 27 4 2 62 193 206 Trois-Rivieres 57 26 26 4 1 57 192 206 Adirondack 61 25 33 3 0 53 181 232

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 64 40 20 3 1 84 198 167 Florida 63 35 18 6 4 80 210 165 Jacksonville 61 35 21 3 2 75 174 150 Orlando 63 31 27 4 1 67 173 196 Greenville 61 28 26 4 3 63 171 169 Norfolk 61 22 34 2 3 49 161 226 South Carolina 64 22 36 6 0 50 154 210

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 62 42 17 1 2 87 233 175 Fort Wayne 62 35 20 6 1 77 236 194 Cincinnati 63 33 27 3 0 69 216 206 Wheeling 62 32 27 3 0 67 216 218 Kalamazoo 62 32 29 1 0 65 198 219 Iowa 62 27 27 7 1 62 200 220 Indy 62 27 30 2 3 59 193 205

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 64 37 24 2 1 77 211 205 Rapid City 63 32 21 5 5 74 208 198 Idaho 64 34 27 2 1 71 199 166 Allen 61 28 25 7 1 64 204 212 Tulsa 64 31 28 3 2 67 190 200 Kansas City 64 29 30 4 1 63 190 218 Wichita 63 24 30 9 0 57 180 222

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville 4, Orlando 3

Kalamazoo 5, Indy 2

Maine 6, Newfoundland 4

Reading 4, Worcester 1

South Carolina 5, Trois-Rivieres 4

Fort Wayne 7, Wheeling 3

Toledo 4, Allen 2

Atlanta 3, Rapid City 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Indy, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

