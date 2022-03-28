ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|61
|37
|16
|6
|2
|82
|225
|177
|Newfoundland
|58
|36
|19
|3
|0
|75
|229
|174
|Worcester
|61
|29
|26
|4
|2
|64
|210
|209
|Maine
|61
|28
|27
|4
|2
|62
|193
|206
|Trois-Rivieres
|57
|26
|26
|4
|1
|57
|192
|206
|Adirondack
|61
|25
|33
|3
|0
|53
|181
|232
South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|64
|40
|20
|3
|1
|84
|198
|167
|Florida
|63
|35
|18
|6
|4
|80
|210
|165
|Jacksonville
|61
|35
|21
|3
|2
|75
|174
|150
|Orlando
|63
|31
|27
|4
|1
|67
|173
|196
|Greenville
|61
|28
|26
|4
|3
|63
|171
|169
|Norfolk
|61
|22
|34
|2
|3
|49
|161
|226
|South Carolina
|64
|22
|36
|6
|0
|50
|154
|210
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|62
|42
|17
|1
|2
|87
|233
|175
|Fort Wayne
|62
|35
|20
|6
|1
|77
|236
|194
|Cincinnati
|63
|33
|27
|3
|0
|69
|216
|206
|Wheeling
|62
|32
|27
|3
|0
|67
|216
|218
|Kalamazoo
|62
|32
|29
|1
|0
|65
|198
|219
|Iowa
|62
|27
|27
|7
|1
|62
|200
|220
|Indy
|62
|27
|30
|2
|3
|59
|193
|205
Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|64
|37
|24
|2
|1
|77
|211
|205
|Rapid City
|63
|32
|21
|5
|5
|74
|208
|198
|Idaho
|64
|34
|27
|2
|1
|71
|199
|166
|Allen
|61
|28
|25
|7
|1
|64
|204
|212
|Tulsa
|64
|31
|28
|3
|2
|67
|190
|200
|Kansas City
|64
|29
|30
|4
|1
|63
|190
|218
|Wichita
|63
|24
|30
|9
|0
|57
|180
|222
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Greenville 4, Orlando 3
Kalamazoo 5, Indy 2
Maine 6, Newfoundland 4
Reading 4, Worcester 1
South Carolina 5, Trois-Rivieres 4
Fort Wayne 7, Wheeling 3
Toledo 4, Allen 2
Atlanta 3, Rapid City 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Indy, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
