EPL club Everton halts sponsorship by sanctioned Russian

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 7:55 am
LONDON (AP) — Everton has ended its major sponsorship with companies belonging to Alisher Usmanov, the Russian metals tycoon who has been sanctioned by the European Union.

The move on Wednesday came in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Everton said it had “suspended with immediate effect all commercial sponsorship arrangements with the Russian companies USM, Megafon and Yota.” They are Usmanov’s companies, with USM sponsoring the training facility.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

