On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Eriksen in contention to make Denmark return on Saturday

The Associated Press
March 23, 2022 6:29 am
1 min read
      

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen is set to train with the Denmark squad on Thursday and could make his return to the national team in Saturday’s friendly match against the Netherlands, Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said.

It would be Eriksen’s first appearance for Denmark since he collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June.

He has resumed his playing career in the past few weeks at Premier League club Brentford but missed the match against Leicester on Sunday after contracting COVID-19.

Eriksen will join up with the Danish national team late Wednesday, Danish broadcaster DR said, and will be ready to train ahead of the match at the Johan Cruyff Arena — where he used to play for Dutch club Ajax.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

“We just have to look at what exactly he has done at Brentford, where he started training again on Sunday,” Hjulmand said Wednesday. “Before that, he had missed the workouts for four days. We have to see how much he has done when we get the latest data.”

Hjulmand said the most likely scenario is that Eriksen, who has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, will start on the bench against the Netherlands. Denmark then plays Serbia in a friendly at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

“He is 100% ready to play at Parken,” Hjulmand said.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|29 Digital Transition Discussion -...
3|29 Building A Positive Security Culture...
3|29 Document Automation 101: Building Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before Judiciary Committee