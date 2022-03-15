On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Eriksen returns to Denmark squad for 1st time since collapse

The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 7:04 am
COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen has been included in a Denmark squad for the first time since he collapsed after a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June.

The 30-year-old playmaker, who has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, has resumed his playing career in the last month at English Premier League club Brentford.

Denmark plays a friendly away against the Netherlands on March 26 and hosts Serbia on March 29 as it prepares for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

