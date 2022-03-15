On Air: Federal Tech Talk
EU slaps sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 1:12 pm
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has slapped sanctions on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich as part of a new package of measures targeting Russia.

The EU included the Russian oligarch in its updated list of individuals facing assets freeze and travel bans over their role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 55-year-old Abramovich had already been punished in Britain by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration last week. The aluminum magnate was among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen under British sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich has also been suspended as director of the Premier League club.

The EU said Abramovich “has had privileged access to the (Russian) president, and has maintained very good relations with him. This connection with the Russian leader helped him to maintain his considerable wealth.”

___

Follow all AP stories on the Russian war on Ukraine at h ttps://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

