Evans Jr. lifts Jackson St. over Ark.-Pine Bluff 87-79

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 11:47 pm
< a min read
      

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Ken Evans Jr. had 24 points as Jackson State topped Arkansas-Pine Bluff 87-79 on Thursday night.

Jayveous McKinnis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for Jackson State (10-18, 8-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jamarcus Jones added 15 points. Jonas James III had 12 points.

Jackson State scored 49 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Shawn Williams had 32 points for the Golden Lions (7-23, 5-12). Dequan Morris added 16 points and eight rebounds. Kylen Milton had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

