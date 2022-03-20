On Air: This Just In!
Fagundez scores in 70th minutes as Austin ties Sounders 1-1

The Associated Press
March 20, 2022 7:13 pm
AUSTIN,. Texas (AP) — Diego Fagundez scored the equalizer for Austin in a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Fagundez’s game-tying goal came in the 70th minute for Austin (2-1-1).

Will Bruin was the only member of the Sounders (1-2-1) to score.

Austin outshot the Sounders 19-11, with eight shots on goal to four for the Sounders.

Brad Stuver saved three of the four shots he faced for Austin. Stefan Cleveland made seven saves for the Sounders.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Austin visiting the San Jose Earthquakes while the Sounders visit Minnesota United.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

