Fairfield 65, Rider 59

RIDER (11-18)
James 3-6 2-2 8, Ogemuno-Johnson 4-5 0-0 8, Vaughn 4-10 2-4 11, Murray 4-7 0-0 10, Powell 7-16 3-3 20, McKeithan 1-4 0-0 2, Benson 0-2 0-0 0, Pope 0-1 0-0 0, Altman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 7-9 59.
FAIRFIELD (14-16)
Cook 2-8 0-0 4, Benning 2-5 0-0 6, Cruz 6-12 0-0 13, Green 2-6 2-2 6, Wojcik 1-3 2-2 5, Long 8-12 0-0 23, Jeanne-Rose 1-3 0-0 2, Maidoh 2-4 2-2 6, Crisler 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 6-6 65.
Halftime_Fairfield 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Rider 6-17 (Powell 3-8, Murray 2-4, Vaughn 1-3, Benson 0-1, Pope 0-1), Fairfield 11-22 (Long 7-9, Benning 2-2, Wojcik 1-1, Cruz 1-5, Cook 0-1, Green 0-1, Jeanne-Rose 0-1, Crisler 0-2). Fouled Out_McKeithan. Rebounds_Rider 29 (Ogemuno-Johnson, Murray 8), Fairfield 27 (Cook 12). Assists_Rider 13 (Powell 4), Fairfield 12 (Green, Wojcik 3). Total Fouls_Rider 13, Fairfield 8. A_1,411 (9,000).
