Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Fairfield 72, Canisius 50

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022 9:33 pm
< a min read
      

CANISIUS (11-21)

Fritz 1-2 0-0 2, Maslennikov 0-2 0-0 0, Fofana 2-6 0-0 5, Harried 3-14 0-1 6, Henderson 2-14 2-3 7, X.Long 2-7 0-2 5, Ahemed 2-6 4-4 9, Uijtendaal 1-2 2-2 4, M.Green 2-6 3-4 8, Hitchon 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 17-64 11-16 50.

FAIRFIELD (15-17)

Cook 0-6 2-3 2, Jeanne-Rose 3-4 0-1 6, Benning 4-12 5-6 15, Cruz 8-15 2-4 19, C.Green 4-9 2-2 10, T.Long 2-5 0-0 6, Maidoh 3-3 0-0 6, Crisler 2-3 2-2 8. Totals 26-57 13-18 72.

Halftime_Fairfield 31-20. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 5-23 (Ahemed 1-2, M.Green 1-2, Fofana 1-3, X.Long 1-4, Henderson 1-6, Uijtendaal 0-1, Hitchon 0-2, Harried 0-3), Fairfield 7-15 (Crisler 2-2, T.Long 2-3, Benning 2-4, Cruz 1-5, C.Green 0-1). Rebounds_Canisius 37 (X.Long 10), Fairfield 34 (Cook 9). Assists_Canisius 7 (Henderson 3), Fairfield 15 (C.Green 6). Total Fouls_Canisius 17, Fairfield 15.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|15 Performance Driven Thinking for First...
3|15 8(a) STARS III GWAC DPA Training
3|15 Digital Transformation in a Time of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Capitol Police take to their bikes