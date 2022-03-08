Fairfield 72, Canisius 50

CANISIUS (11-21)
Fritz 1-2 0-0 2, Maslennikov 0-2 0-0 0, Fofana 2-6 0-0 5, Harried 3-14 0-1 6, Henderson 2-14 2-3 7, X.Long 2-7 0-2 5, Ahemed 2-6 4-4 9, Uijtendaal 1-2 2-2 4, M.Green 2-6 3-4 8, Hitchon 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 17-64 11-16 50.
FAIRFIELD (15-17)
Cook 0-6 2-3 2, Jeanne-Rose 3-4 0-1 6, Benning 4-12 5-6 15, Cruz 8-15 2-4 19, C.Green 4-9 2-2 10, T.Long 2-5 0-0 6, Maidoh 3-3 0-0 6, Crisler 2-3 2-2 8. Totals 26-57 13-18 72.
Halftime_Fairfield 31-20. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 5-23 (Ahemed 1-2, M.Green 1-2, Fofana 1-3, X.Long 1-4, Henderson 1-6, Uijtendaal 0-1, Hitchon 0-2, Harried 0-3), Fairfield 7-15 (Crisler 2-2, T.Long 2-3, Benning 2-4, Cruz 1-5, C.Green 0-1). Rebounds_Canisius 37 (X.Long 10), Fairfield 34 (Cook 9). Assists_Canisius 7 (Henderson 3), Fairfield 15 (C.Green 6). Total Fouls_Canisius 17, Fairfield 15.
