Falcons re-sign free-agent PK Younghoe Koo to 5-year deal

The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 3:10 pm
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Younghoe Koo, who has give the Atlanta Falcons a reliable option on field goals and extra points since 2019, has signed a five-year, $25.25 million contract as an unrestricted free agent.

Koo leads the NFL with 87 field goals since joining the Falcons in Week 10 of the 2019 season. He has been especially reliable in clutch situations, making 20 of 23 attempts in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Overall, Koo has made 92.6% of his field goal attempts (87 of 94), setting a franchise record for accuracy in 35 or more attempts.

Koo made 27 of 29 field goal attempts and each of his 30 extra points in 2021. He made three winning kicks, all on the road, against the Giants, Dolphins and Saints.

In 2020, Koo set the franchise record by kicking 37 field goals. He tied the club record by kicking eight field goals from 50 yards or longer.

