FAU 71, FIU 51

FAU (17-13)
Goldin 3-5 0-0 6, Forrest 4-9 0-0 12, Greenlee 3-6 3-4 10, Martin 5-10 0-0 13, Winchester 1-5 2-2 4, Davis 2-5 4-4 9, Rosado 2-5 1-2 5, Baruti 1-1 0-1 2, Weatherspoon 2-6 0-0 5, Kapiti 0-0 0-0 0, Niang 2-2 1-2 5, Ralat 0-0 0-0 0, Zimonjic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 11-15 71.
FIU (15-15)
Brown 5-8 1-2 13, Pinkney 1-2 0-0 2, Banks 1-3 0-2 3, Jones 2-11 5-5 9, Lovett 4-13 0-0 11, Hawkins 2-5 0-0 6, Krivokapic 1-5 0-0 3, Smart 0-3 0-0 0, Sanogo 1-4 0-0 2, Hart 1-2 0-0 2, Wilcox 0-0 0-0 0, Parrish 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 6-9 51.
Halftime_FAU 22-21. 3-Point Goals_FAU 10-24 (Forrest 4-9, Martin 3-6, Davis 1-3, Greenlee 1-3, Weatherspoon 1-3), FIU 9-20 (Lovett 3-7, Brown 2-2, Hawkins 2-4, Banks 1-1, Krivokapic 1-3, Jones 0-3). Rebounds_FAU 42 (Goldin 9), FIU 25 (Lovett 5). Assists_FAU 10 (Forrest, Greenlee 3), FIU 10 (Hawkins 6). Total Fouls_FAU 11, FIU 11.
