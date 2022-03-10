Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

FAU stomps Southern Miss 86-59 in C-USA tournament

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 12:27 am
< a min read
      

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Bryan Greenlee had 15 points to lead five Florida Atlantic players in double figures as the Owls rolled past Southern Miss 86-59 in the second round of the Conference USA tournament on Wednesday night.

Vladislav Goldin added 12 points for the Owls (19-13). Giancarlo Rosado had 11 points, while Brandon Weatherspoon and Alijah Martin both scored 10. Greenlee shot 5 for 6 on 3-pointers. He added six assists.

Walyn Napper had 17 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (7-26). DeAndre Pinckney added 13 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Stevenson had 10 points.

Florida Atlantic advances to play UAB in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|1 Data For Breakfast: Where Your Data...
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force One arrives in Fort Worth