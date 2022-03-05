On Air: This Just In!
Fernandes lifts UMass past George Mason 83-80 in OT

The Associated Press
March 5, 2022 7:24 pm
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Noah Fernandes scored a career-high 28 points and Rich Kelly scored seven of his 20 points in the extra period as UMass edged George Mason 83-80 in overtime on Saturday.

Fernandes hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Greg Jones had nine rebounds and four blocks for UMass (14-16, 7-11 Atlantic 10 Conference). Trent Buttrick added eight rebounds.

D’Shawn Schwartz had 21 points for the Patriots (14-15, 7-9). Devon Cooper added 19 points. Josh Oduro had 16 points and three blocks.

The Minutemen leveled the season series against the Patriots. George Mason defeated UMass 72-62 on Jan. 30.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

