Flagg helps Sam Houston rout Cal Baptist in WAC tournament

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 11:22 pm
PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Savion Flagg finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds to spark Sam Houston to a 65-35 rout over California Baptist in the second round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Javon Grant had 12 points for the fifth-seeded Bearkats (19-13). Tristan Ikpe added seven rebounds.

Taran Armstrong had 11 points for the eighth-seeded Lancers (18-15). Tre Armstrong, who was second on the Lancers in scoring coming into the matchup with 12 points per game, missed all 11 of his shots and scored three.

Sam Houston advances to play No. 4 seed Grand Canyon in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

