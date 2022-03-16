Florida 79, Iona 74

IONA (25-8)
Joseph 8-12 2-2 18, van Eyck 5-9 2-6 15, JeanLouis 0-0 0-0 0, Joiner 5-9 1-3 13, Jolly 7-15 1-2 15, Clayton 2-8 3-4 8, Myers 0-6 0-0 0, Slazinski 0-1 0-0 0, Shema 2-2 1-1 5, Duach 0-1 0-0 0, Weiss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 10-18 74.
FLORIDA (20-13)
Castleton 8-14 2-3 18, Appleby 3-11 5-6 14, Fleming 8-16 2-2 18, McKissic 0-3 0-0 0, Reeves 5-10 1-3 14, Jones 1-4 2-2 5, Lane 3-3 0-0 6, Gatkek 2-2 0-0 4, Kennedy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 12-16 79.
Halftime_Iona 42-35. 3-Point Goals_Iona 6-20 (van Eyck 3-4, Joiner 2-5, Clayton 1-3, Duach 0-1, Slazinski 0-1, Jolly 0-3, Myers 0-3), Florida 7-24 (Appleby 3-7, Reeves 3-8, Jones 1-4, Castleton 0-1, Kennedy 0-1, Fleming 0-3). Rebounds_Iona 32 (Joseph 12), Florida 34 (Castleton 13). Assists_Iona 16 (van Eyck, Jolly 4), Florida 13 (Appleby 5). Total Fouls_Iona 20, Florida 12.
