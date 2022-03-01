Florida 82, Vanderbilt 78

FLORIDA (19-11)
Castleton 6-15 7-8 19, Felder 1-1 0-0 2, Appleby 4-9 1-1 12, Fleming 5-10 4-4 16, Jones 5-9 0-0 13, Lane 3-3 0-0 6, McKissic 2-4 0-1 5, Reeves 1-3 0-0 3, Gatkek 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 30-57 12-14 82.
VANDERBILT (14-15)
Millora-Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Lawrence 2-3 0-0 5, Pippen 11-18 2-5 29, Weikert 0-0 0-0 0, Wright 3-7 0-0 6, Stute 3-9 0-0 9, Thomas 6-9 0-0 17, Robbins 3-3 1-1 8, Dezonie 1-2 0-0 2, Frank 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-53 3-6 78.
Halftime_Florida 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Florida 10-21 (Appleby 3-5, Jones 3-7, Fleming 2-4, McKissic 1-2, Reeves 1-3), Vanderbilt 15-29 (Pippen 5-7, Thomas 5-7, Stute 3-8, Robbins 1-1, Lawrence 1-2, Wright 0-4). Rebounds_Florida 23 (Castleton 8), Vanderbilt 28 (Wright 9). Assists_Florida 12 (Fleming 6), Vanderbilt 12 (Pippen 5). Total Fouls_Florida 12, Vanderbilt 18. A_6,558 (14,316).
