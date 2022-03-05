Florida A&M 84, Bethune-Cookman 73

BETHUNE-COOKMAN (9-21)
Bolden 0-1 2-2 2, French 7-12 2-2 19, Garrett 8-16 1-5 19, McEntire 4-4 1-2 9, Davis 5-10 5-5 17, Long 0-2 0-0 0, West 3-10 0-0 7, Joseph 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 11-16 73.
FLORIDA A&M (13-16)
Jones 9-11 0-0 18, Moragne 3-5 1-2 8, Randolph 6-10 7-9 19, Reaves 4-10 2-2 14, Speer 3-10 2-2 9, Joh.Brown 7-9 0-0 16, Littles 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-57 12-15 84.
Halftime_Florida A&M 39-31. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 8-15 (French 3-5, Garrett 2-3, Davis 2-4, West 1-3), Florida A&M 8-18 (Reaves 4-7, Joh.Brown 2-3, Moragne 1-1, Speer 1-3, Jones 0-1, Littles 0-1, Randolph 0-2). Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 25 (Garrett 6), Florida A&M 27 (Jones 7). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 13 (Garrett 4), Florida A&M 26 (Speer 9). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 15, Florida A&M 12. A_4,687 (9,639).
