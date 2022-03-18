Florida Gulf Coast 84, Virginia Tech 81

FLORIDA GULF COAST (30-2)
Bell 8-18 4-6 22, List 3-9 0-0 9, Morehouse 6-10 1-1 13, Phills 4-6 0-0 11, Spray 2-4 4-4 9, Cecil 3-4 0-0 8, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Cox 0-3 0-0 0, Hackley 0-1 0-0 0, Seay 4-9 0-0 12, Webb 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-64 9-11 84
VIRGINIA TECH (23-10)
Kitley 16-27 10-14 42, Amoore 4-8 2-2 12, Baines 2-3 2-2 6, Sheppard 3-9 0-0 9, Traylor 2-5 1-2 5, Gregg 3-4 0-0 7, King 0-2 0-0 0, Lytle 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 30-60 15-20 81
|Florida Gulf Coast
|24
|15
|23
|22
|—
|84
|Virginia Tech
|20
|20
|16
|25
|—
|81
3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 15-38 (Bell 2-8, List 3-9, Morehouse 0-1, Phills 3-5, Spray 1-3, Cecil 2-2, Cox 0-3, Seay 4-7), Virginia Tech 6-17 (Amoore 2-4, Sheppard 3-8, Traylor 0-1, Gregg 1-1, King 0-2, Lytle 0-1). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 19 (Morehouse 9), Virginia Tech 13 (Amoore 5). Fouled Out_Florida Gulf Coast Phills. Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 29 (Bell 8), Virginia Tech 40 (Gregg 11). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 18, Virginia Tech 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,776.
