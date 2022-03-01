On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Florida State hosts Notre Dame following Cleveland’s 20-point game

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 5:02 pm
1 min read
      

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-8, 14-4 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (15-13, 8-10 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Matthew Cleveland scored 20 points in Florida State’s 64-63 win against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Seminoles are 9-4 in home games. Florida State is ninth in the ACC scoring 70.8 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Fighting Irish are 14-4 in conference matchups. Notre Dame is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Mills is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Seminoles. Wyatt Wilkes is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida State.

Blake Wesley is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Dane Goodwin is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

