Florida State hosts Notre Dame following Cleveland’s 20-point showing

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-8, 14-4 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (15-13, 8-10 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -2; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Matthew Cleveland scored 20 points in Florida State’s 64-63 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Seminoles are 9-4 in home games. Florida State has a 7-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Irish are 14-4 in ACC play. Notre Dame is eighth in the ACC with 14.0 assists per game led by Prentiss Hubb averaging 3.9.

The Seminoles and Fighting Irish square off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Mills is scoring 12.7 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Seminoles. Cleveland is averaging 8.4 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games for Florida State.

Blake Wesley is averaging 14.7 points for the Fighting Irish. Paul Atkinson is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

