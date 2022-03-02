Trending:
Flowers lifts Long Island (BKN) over Sacred Heart 82-75

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 9:41 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Ty Flowers had 20 points as Long Island-Brooklyn got past Sacred Heart 82-75 in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Alex Rivera had 15 points for the Sharks (16-13). Isaac Kante added 15 points and eight rebounds. Tre Wood had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Nico Galette scored a career-high 26 points and had 10 rebounds for the Pioneers (10-20). Tyler Thomas added 19 points. Aaron Clarke had 10 points and six assists.

