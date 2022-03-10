On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Fordham 54, George Mason 49

The Associated Press
March 10, 2022 1:04 pm
GEORGE MASON (14-16)

Oduro 5-9 1-4 11, Cooper 3-9 1-1 9, Gaines 0-7 0-1 0, Johnson 3-8 0-0 8, Schwartz 3-8 0-0 7, Polite 3-11 3-3 10, Hartwell 1-1 0-0 2, Jones 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-55 5-9 49.

FORDHAM (16-15)

Ohams 7-20 6-10 20, Tsimbila 1-4 3-4 5, Colon-Navarro 1-6 0-0 3, Quisenberry 0-6 0-0 0, Rose 0-3 0-0 0, Charlton 5-11 0-0 11, Kelly 3-3 0-1 9, Novitskyi 0-2 0-0 0, Riley 1-1 4-4 6. Totals 18-56 13-19 54.

Halftime_George Mason 22-19. 3-Point Goals_George Mason 6-27 (Johnson 2-5, Cooper 2-6, Schwartz 1-3, Polite 1-6, Jones 0-1, Oduro 0-1, Gaines 0-5), Fordham 5-19 (Kelly 3-3, Colon-Navarro 1-3, Charlton 1-5, Novitskyi 0-1, Rose 0-3, Quisenberry 0-4). Rebounds_George Mason 32 (Oduro, Gaines 10), Fordham 45 (Ohams 16). Assists_George Mason 11 (Johnson 3), Fordham 8 (Charlton 5). Total Fouls_George Mason 16, Fordham 13.

