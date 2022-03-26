Former UConn, Ohio prep star Williams-Jeter to coach Dayton

On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
March 26, 2022 12:44 pm
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dayton has hired Wittenberg coach and former Ohio high school star Tamika Williams-Jeter to take over its women’s basketball program.

Williams-Jeter, 41, was a two-time Ohio player of the year at nearby Chaminade-Julienne in the late 1990s, before playing for two national championship teams at UConn under coach Geno Auriemma.

The 41-year-old coached Division III Wittenberg to an 18-8 record and an NCAC Tournament championship this past season.

“Dayton represents my family, my foundation, and my heart,” Williams-Jeter said in a statement.

Williams-Jeter has served as an assistant coach at Kansas, Kentucky, Penn State and Ohio State and was the head coach of India’s national team.

She takes over the program from Shauna Green, who was hired by Illinois after leading the Flyers for six years, culminating in a 26-6 record this season and a win over DePaul in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

