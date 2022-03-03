Trending:
Fort Wayne 78, Ill.-Chicago 72

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 9:14 pm
ILL.-CHICAGO (14-16)

Diggins 4-5 3-4 11, Carter 6-16 0-0 16, Franklin 6-11 1-4 14, K.Johnson 3-7 0-0 7, Warren 5-10 3-4 16, Ahale 2-6 2-2 8, Skobalj 0-1 0-0 0, J.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-56 9-14 72.

FORT WAYNE (21-10)

Kpedi 1-3 1-3 3, Planutis 3-4 0-0 8, Chong Qui 4-12 5-6 14, Godfrey 6-14 8-9 22, Pipkins 10-20 1-1 21, Billups 2-5 2-2 7, Peterson 1-1 1-2 3, DeJurnett 0-3 0-0 0, Benford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 18-23 78.

Halftime_Fort Wayne 42-29. 3-Point Goals_Ill.-Chicago 11-32 (Carter 4-10, Warren 3-7, Ahale 2-5, K.Johnson 1-3, Franklin 1-6, Diggins 0-1), Fort Wayne 6-13 (Planutis 2-3, Godfrey 2-5, Chong Qui 1-1, Billups 1-2, Pipkins 0-2). Rebounds_Ill.-Chicago 30 (Carter 9), Fort Wayne 35 (Kpedi 8). Assists_Ill.-Chicago 12 (K.Johnson 4), Fort Wayne 6 (Chong Qui 3). Total Fouls_Ill.-Chicago 20, Fort Wayne 15.

