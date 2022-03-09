On Air: Federal Insights: Data Management
Fowler’s 26 carries Sac St. past Idaho 57-54 in Big Sky

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 1:57 pm
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Bryce Fowler had 26 points, including two free throws with five seconds left, as Sacramento State narrowly defeated Idaho 57-54 in the Big Sky Conference Tourney first round on Wednesday.

Cameron Wilbon had 18 points for Sacramento State (11-17). Jonathan Komagum added four blocks.

Trevante Anderson had 11 points for the Vandals (9-22). Tanner Christensen added 11 rebounds. Rashad Smith had seven rebounds and missed the tying 3-point attempt at the buzzer.

