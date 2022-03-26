Free-agent cornerback Keisean Nixon signs with Green Bay

On Air: Federal News Network program
The Associated Press
March 26, 2022 1:18 pm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have signed former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon.

Nixon appeared in 40 games and made two starts during his three seasons with the Raiders. He made 20 tackles on defense and 18 on special teams. He had a team-high nine tackles on special teams as a rookie in 2019.

This move reunites Nixon with new Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia, who went 7-6 as the Raiders’ interim head coach last season after the resignation of Jon Gruden. Bisaccia had been the Raiders’ special teams coordinator before taking over for Gruden.

The 24-year-old Nixon joined the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played two years at South Carolina after transferring from Arizona Western College.

___

