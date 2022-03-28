Trending:
Fresno St. 67, S. Utah 48

The Associated Press
March 28, 2022 11:51 pm
S. UTAH (23-12)

Fausett 4-11 0-0 9, Spurgin 3-8 2-2 8, Butler 2-8 1-2 5, Knight 3-7 0-0 6, Marin 3-12 0-0 8, Fleming 1-7 2-2 4, Moody 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 2-3 0-1 5, Barnes 1-2 1-1 3, Muhammad 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-61 6-8 48.

FRESNO ST. (22-13)

Robinson 9-15 0-0 20, Campbell 4-8 0-0 11, Hill 3-7 0-0 8, Whitaker 3-4 0-0 9, Colimerio 2-5 1-2 6, Meah 3-5 0-2 6, Yap 1-4 0-0 2, Stroud 2-4 0-0 4, Harding 0-0 0-0 0, Vaihola 0-0 1-2 1, Vasquez 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 2-6 67.

Halftime_Fresno St. 34-16. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 4-21 (Marin 2-6, Moore 1-1, Fausett 1-4, Barnes 0-1, Spurgin 0-1, Butler 0-2, Moody 0-2, Fleming 0-4), Fresno St. 11-21 (Whitaker 3-4, Campbell 3-5, Robinson 2-3, Hill 2-4, Colimerio 1-4, Yap 0-1). Rebounds_S. Utah 33 (Butler, Knight 7), Fresno St. 35 (Robinson, Meah 7). Assists_S. Utah 10 (Fleming 4), Fresno St. 17 (Hill 7). Total Fouls_S. Utah 9, Fresno St. 15.

