Fresno St. 69, San Jose St. 67, OT

SAN JOSE ST. (8-23)
Anderson 4-7 0-0 10, Gorener 3-5 0-0 8, Diallo 1-2 0-4 2, Cardenas Torre 5-9 1-2 13, Moore 7-15 3-6 19, Amey 5-12 0-0 11, S.Robinson 1-3 1-2 4, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 5-14 67.
FRESNO ST. (19-12)
O.Robinson 10-20 8-15 28, Campbell 4-8 0-0 8, Hill 5-9 1-2 14, Holland 2-10 5-8 10, Colimerio 0-1 1-2 1, Ballard 1-5 1-1 3, Yap 0-2 3-4 3, Meah 0-0 0-0 0, Vaihola 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-56 19-32 69.
Halftime_Fresno St. 29-26. 3-Point Goals_San Jose St. 10-22 (Anderson 2-4, Cardenas Torre 2-4, Gorener 2-4, Moore 2-4, S.Robinson 1-2, Amey 1-4), Fresno St. 4-23 (Hill 3-4, Holland 1-7, Yap 0-1, Campbell 0-3, Ballard 0-4, O.Robinson 0-4). Fouled Out_Diallo, S.Robinson. Rebounds_San Jose St. 32 (Moore 13), Fresno St. 34 (Holland 12). Assists_San Jose St. 17 (Moore 8), Fresno St. 10 (Hill, Holland 3). Total Fouls_San Jose St. 26, Fresno St. 12.
