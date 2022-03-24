Fresno St. 80, Youngstown St. 71

YOUNGSTOWN ST. (19-15)
Akuchie 5-9 5-6 16, Dunn 4-7 0-0 9, Cohill 6-13 14-15 26, Olison 3-11 0-0 9, Rathan-Mayes 1-5 0-0 3, Thomas 4-5 0-0 8, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Shelton 0-0 0-0 0, Long 0-0 0-0 0, Owens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 19-21 71.
FRESNO ST. (21-13)
Robinson 4-11 7-11 16, Campbell 1-4 1-2 4, Hill 4-8 2-4 11, Stroud 1-5 0-0 2, Colimerio 3-3 0-2 6, Whitaker 5-9 0-0 14, Yap 3-7 5-6 13, Meah 6-6 2-3 14, Harding 0-1 0-0 0, Vaihola 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-54 17-28 80.
Halftime_Youngstown St. 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Youngstown St. 6-22 (Olison 3-7, Dunn 1-3, Akuchie 1-4, Rathan-Mayes 1-5, Hunter 0-1, Cohill 0-2), Fresno St. 9-28 (Whitaker 4-7, Yap 2-5, Campbell 1-3, Robinson 1-3, Hill 1-5, Harding 0-1, Stroud 0-4). Fouled Out_Akuchie, Dunn. Rebounds_Youngstown St. 28 (Olison 7), Fresno St. 28 (Robinson 13). Assists_Youngstown St. 10 (Cohill 8), Fresno St. 14 (Campbell, Hill 5). Total Fouls_Youngstown St. 24, Fresno St. 14. A_1,754 (15,544).
