Fresno St. 83, E. Washington 74

E. WASHINGTON (18-16)
Acliese 9-15 4-4 25, Allegri 3-5 0-1 8, Price 3-8 1-1 7, Bergersen 3-7 2-4 8, Venters 6-14 1-1 18, Magnuson 0-1 0-0 0, George 1-1 0-0 3, Landdeck 1-4 0-0 3, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Radocaj 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 26-55 10-13 74.
FRESNO ST. (20-13)
Robinson 5-10 3-7 13, Campbell 1-3 0-0 3, Hill 3-7 2-2 8, Holland 6-12 2-2 18, Colimerio 6-10 5-5 17, Stroud 5-9 3-3 14, Yap 2-6 2-3 7, Whitaker 0-2 0-0 0, Meah 0-0 1-2 1, Vaihola 0-0 2-4 2. Totals 28-59 20-28 83.
Halftime_Fresno St. 47-33. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 12-29 (Venters 5-10, Acliese 3-7, Allegri 2-3, George 1-1, Landdeck 1-3, Bergersen 0-1, Price 0-4), Fresno St. 7-26 (Holland 4-8, Campbell 1-2, Stroud 1-4, Yap 1-4, Colimerio 0-1, Robinson 0-2, Whitaker 0-2, Hill 0-3). Fouled Out_Acliese. Rebounds_E. Washington 30 (Allegri, Price 6), Fresno St. 34 (Colimerio 9). Assists_E. Washington 14 (Bergersen, Venters 4), Fresno St. 15 (Robinson 5). Total Fouls_E. Washington 21, Fresno St. 15. A_1,166 (15,544).
