Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Fresno State visits San Diego State after Bradley’s 30-point showing

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 2:42 am
1 min read
      

Fresno State Bulldogs (18-10, 8-7 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (19-7, 11-4 MWC)

San Diego; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts the Fresno State Bulldogs after Matt Bradley scored 30 points in San Diego State’s 73-66 win against the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Aztecs are 13-1 on their home court. San Diego State ranks eighth in the MWC with 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Bradley averaging 5.3.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-7 against MWC opponents. Fresno State ranks third in the MWC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Orlando Robinson averaging 2.6.

The teams play for the second time this season in MWC play. San Diego State won the last matchup 61-44 on Feb. 20. Chad Baker scored 20 points points to help lead the Aztecs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is scoring 17.2 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Aztecs. Keshad Johnson is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Robinson is averaging 18.7 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Hill is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|8 A Practitioner’s Guide to the...
3|8 Turnkey Data Protection Powered by...
3|8 Maximizing Service Maps to Include the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS Typhoon decommissioning ceremony