Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Mountain View Christian Academy 27, Open Bible Christian Academy, Md. 19
VHSL State Tournament=
Class 1=
Quarterfinal=
Honaker 61, Auburn 38
Parry McCluer 58, Grundy 55, OT
Rappahannock County 51, Rappahannock 38
Class 2=
Quarterfinal=
Central – Wise 57, Alleghany 41
Gate City 47, Radford 39
John Marshall 63, Clarke County 60, OT
Luray 70, Brunswick 51
Class 3=
Quarterfinal=
Carroll County 106, Fort Defiance 61
Lakeland 69, Brentsville 64
Meridian High School 75, New Kent 33
Spotswood 66, Staunton River 58
Class 4=
Quarterfinal=
King’s Fork High School 71, Powhatan 52
Manor High School 53, Eastern View 48
Millbrook 56, E.C. Glass 33
Pulaski County 54, Sherando 44
Class 5=
Quarterfinal=
Briar Woods 50, Glen Allen 48
Menchville 81, Kempsville 48
Norview 40, Princess Anne 34
Woodgrove 63, Highland Springs 55
Class 6=
Quarterfinal=
James Madison 46, Edison 30
James Robinson 36, Langley 32
Osbourn Park 59, James River-Midlothian 35
Thomas Dale 47, Woodbridge 38
VISAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Semifinal=
Paul VI Catholic High School 55, St. Gertrude 41
St. Annes-Belfield 72, Bishop Ireton 65
Division II=
Semifinal=
Miller School 59, Seton School 48
Division III=
Semifinal=
Christ Chapel Academy 43, Walsingham Academy 37
Virginia Academy 87, Trinity at Meadowview 80, OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
