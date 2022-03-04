Friday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff an undisclosed amount for directing inappropriate language toward game officials and for failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection in a game on Mar. 2 against Charlotte.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed F Tinaya Alexander to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Malik Clements.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned LW Pavel Gogolev from Toronto (AHL) to Newfoundland (ECHL). Promoted D Mac Hollowell from Toronto (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Zach Fucale to Hershey (AHL). Promoted LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Hershey.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Lehigh Valley F Hayden Hodgson for three games as a consequence for an elbowing incident in a Mar. 2 game against Providence.

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Reassigned D Mike Cornell to Worcester (ECHL) from loan.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed RW Alexis D’Aoust to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed RW Abbott Girduckis to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Recalled C James Sanchez from Jacksonville (ECHL) from loan.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Reassigned C Mitchell Balmas to Worcester (ECHL) from loan.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released D Jason Garrison from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled RW Zach O’Brien from Newfoundland (ECHL) from loan.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed D Aiden McFadden to a short-term agreement for a match on Mar. 5 against Colorado.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Re-signed T Tosaint Ricketts to a one-year contract.

USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Acquired G Elliot Pannicco on loan from Nashville SC (MLS). Acquired G Tor Saunders and assigned him to Chattanoga SC (USL League One).

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Acquired F Albi Skendi via transfer from Yeovil Town FC (National League).

