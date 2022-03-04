Friday’s Transactions

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff an undisclosed amount for directing inappropriate language toward game officials and for failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection in a game on Mar. 2 against Charlotte.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Drew Eubanks to a 10-day contract.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Converted the contracts of G Joe Wieskamp and F Devontae Cacok to NBA contracts.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed F Tinaya Alexander to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Malik Clements. Signed FB Antonio Valvano to a two-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled D Philip Broberg from Bakersfield (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled G Cayden Primeau from Laval (AHL).

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau from Allen (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned LW Pavel Gogolev from Toronto (AHL) to Newfoundland (ECHL). Recalled D Mac Hollowell from Toronto (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Promoted C Jake Leschyshyn from Henderson (AHL). Recalled G Jiri Patera from Fort Wayne (ECHL) to Henderson (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Zach Fucale to Hershey (AHL). Promoted LW Axel Jonsson-Fjallby from Hershey.

WINNIPEG JETS — Cleared RW Austin Poganski off waivers and reassigned to Manitoba (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Lehigh Valley F Hayden Hodgson for three games as a consequence for an elbowing incident in a Mar. 2 game against Providence.

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Reassigned D Mike Cornell to Worcester (ECHL) from loan.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed RW Alexis D’Aoust to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed RW Abbott Girduckis to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Recalled C James Sanchez from Jacksonville (ECHL) from loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Jeremy Brodeur from Maine (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Reassigned C Mitchell Balmas to Worcester (ECHL) from loan.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Released D Jason Garrison from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled RW Zach O’Brien from Newfoundland (ECHL) from loan. Signed C Joseph Balndisi to a one-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Andrew jarvis from injured reserve. Activated F Dawson Butt from reserve. Placed Fs D-Jay Jerome and Kolten Olynek on reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated F Eric Neiley from reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Dalton Gally and F Avery Peterson from injured reserve. Placed Ds Chris McKay and T.J. Fergus on injured reserve. Activated F Kyle Neuber from reserve. Placed F Russell Jordan on reserve. Traded F Ethan Szypula to Jacksonville.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated G Mario Culina from reserve. Placed F Keaton Jameson on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Michael Prppavessis from injured reserve. Placed D Mitch Versteeg on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released D Darick Louis-Jean.

MAINE MARINERS — Acquired G Stefanos Lekkasfrom Wheeling.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D James Melindy from reserve. Placed D Luke Bafia on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released F Shane Walsh. Signed Fs Aaron Ryback and Connor Graham to contracts. Placed F Chase Lang on reserve. Placed G Beck Warm on injured reserve.

READING ROYALS — Activated D Jared Brandt from reserve. Placed D Patrick McNally on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Nick Isaacson from reserve. Placed F Barret Kirwin on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released F Charles-William Gagne. Signed Ds Eliott St-Pierre and Fabien Laniel to contracts. Activated F Olivier Archambault from reserve. Placed D Eliott St-Pierre on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Felix pare from reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F Stefan Fournier from reserve. Placed D Carson Vance and F David Thomson on reserve. Placed D Dalton Skelly on injured reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Placed Fs Ethan Price and Chris Ordoobadi on reserve. Placed Ds Will Cullen and Connor McCarthy on injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED FC — Signed D Aiden McFadden to a short-term agreement for a match on Mar. 5 against Colorado.

COLORADO RAPIDS — Signed D Jackson Travis to a homegrown plyer contract.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Re-signed T Tosaint Ricketts to a one-year contract.

USL Championship

INDY ELEVEN — Acquired G Elliot Pannicco on loan from Nashville SC (MLS). Acquired G Tor Saunders and assigned him to Chattanoga SC (USL League One).

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Acquired F Albi Skendi via transfer from Yeovil Town FC (National League).

