Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with manager David Ross on a contract extension through 2024.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Drew Verhagen on a two-year contract.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Re-signed INF Deibinson Romero.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Released RB Tarik Cohen with an injury designation. Released DT Eddie Goldman.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LB Joe Bachie to a one-year contract extension.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Christian Kirksey to a two-year contract. Re-signed QB Jeff Driskel to a one-year contract. Signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released RB Carlos Hyde. Signed OLB/DE Jamir Jones, LB Chapelle Russell and RB Mekhi Sargent to one-year exclusive rights contracts.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed OT Jackson Barton to a one-year contract extension.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed TE Donald Parham a one-year exclusive rights contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Nik Needham to a one-year exclusive rights contract.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Announced LB Craig Robertson is retiring.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed C Jason Kelce to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed DB Miles Killebrew to a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — RE-signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Reassigned RW Jesper Froden to Providence (AHL) on loan.

DALLAS STARS — Reassigned LW Yauheni Aksiantsiuk from Texas (AHL) to Idaho (ECHL). Signed F Joe Pavelski to a one-year contract extension.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Promoted C Rasmus Kupari from Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned G Dereck Baribeau from Iowa (ECHL) to Iowa (AHL). Reassigned G Hunter Jones from Iowa (AHL) to Iowa (ECHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled C Otto Koivula from Bridgeport (AHL) from loan.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled C Morgan Frost from Lehigh Valley (AHL) from loan. Reassiigned LW Max Willman to Lehigh Valley on loan.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned G Alex D’Oro from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling (ECHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned D Ryan Merkley to San Jose (AHL) on loan.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Signed LW Arshdeep Bains to an entry-level contract.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed G Logan Flodell to a professional tryout contract.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired LW Roman Ahcan.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Acquired RW Jan Drozg. Signed D Butrus Ghafari to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

IOWA WILD — Reassigned LW Bryce Misley to Iowa (ECHL) from loan.

LAVAL ROCKET — Acquired D Darien Kielb.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Nikita Pavlychev from Greenville (ECHL) from loan.

TEXAS STARS — Released LW Will Merchant from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Signed G Brandon Kasel to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Reassigned G Mareks Mitens to Adirondack (ECHL) from loan.

East Coast Hockey League

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed D Artur Terchiyev.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Loaned D Freddy Kleeman to Birmingham Legion FC (USL Championship).

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Noah Allen to a homegrown player contract.

NASHVILLE SC — Loaned D Robert Castellanos to Tampa Bay (USL Championship).

WHITECAPS FC — Loaned F Kamron Habibullah to Pacific FC (Canadian Premier League).

USL Championship

CINCINNATI FC 2 —Signed D Avionne Flanagan and F Andrew Akindale to MLS NEXT Pro contracts.

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Loaned G Tyler Muse to Memphis 901 FC. Signed F Tyler Freeman and G Luis Zamudio.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Acquired F Elizabeth Eddy from NJ/NY Gotham FC in exchange for a 2023 natural fourth round pick.

