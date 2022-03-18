Friday’s Transactions

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Beau Taylor on a minor league contract.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Deivy Grullon and INF Travis Shaw on minor league contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Domingo German on the 60-day IL.
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Seiya Suzuki on a five-year contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with 3B Kris Bryant on a seven-year contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Freddie Freeman on a six-year contract. Traded OF Luke Raley to Tampa Bay in exchange for minor league RHP Tanner Dodson. Agreed to terms with LHP Tyler Anderson on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto to minor league camp.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Cleared LHP Scott Moss from waivers and assigned outright to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OF Corey Dickerson on a one-year contract.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Thomas Spinelli to a contract extension.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Cam Phelts to a contract extension.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Brooklyn F Kevin Durant an undisclosed amount for directing obscene language toward a fan in a game on March 156 against Dallas.
NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Feron Hunt to a two-way contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LB Ezekiel Turner on a one-year contract.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed CB Isaiah Oliver to a one-year contract. Signed RB Damien Williams to a one-year contract.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Marquel Lee to a one-year contract. Released DT Star Lotulelei. Signed DE Von Miller to a six-year contract. Signed TE O.J. Howard to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR D.J. Moore to a four-year contract extension. Signed C Bradley Bozeman and RB D’Onta Foreman to one-year contracts. Signed P Johnny Hekker and G Austin Corbett to three-year contracts. Re-signed DE Marquis Haynes to a two-year contract extension. Signed S Xavier Woods.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released C Trey Hopkins. Re-signed QB Brandon Allen and WR Mike D. Thomas to one-year contracts. Signed G Alex Cappa to a four-year contract. Signed TE Hayden Hurst to a one-year contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Justin Jones and DE Al-Quadin Muhammad to two-year contracts. Signed WR Equanimeous St. Brown and LB Nicholas Morrow to one-year contracts.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Leighton Vander to a one-year contract. Re-signed LBs Luke Gifford, Leighton Vander Esch, LS Jake McQuaide to one-year contracts and S Malik Hooker to a two-year contract. Signed DE Dorance Armstrong to a two-year contract.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed DL DeShawn Williams to a one-year contract. Signed OL Tom Compton to a one-year contract.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed OLB Charles Harris to a two-year contract extension and WR Kalif Raymond to a one-year contract extension. Signed WR D.J. Chark to a one-year contract. Re-signed LB Anthony Pittman and G Tommy Kraemer.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed P Pat O’Donnell. Traded WR Davante Adams to Las Vegas in exchange for a first and second-round pick in the 2022 draft.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year contract. Re-signed C Andrew Wylie to a one-year contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed QB Jeff Driskel and LB Christian Kirksey. Signed OL Cedric Ogbuehi. Acquired LB Blake Cashman from the New York Giants in exchange for a sixth-round 2023 draft pick.
INDIANPOLIS COLTS —
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Darious Williams to a three-year contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Ameer Abdullah to a one-year contract. Signed NT Austin Johnson
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed QB Chase Daniels to a one-year contract. Signed CB J.C. Jackson to a five-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed TE Durham Smythe to a two-year contract extension. Re-signed LB Elandon Roberts.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Johnny Mundt. Signed OL Austin Schlottmann to a one-year contract.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed RB James White to a two-year contract extension.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Ricky Seals-Jones.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Jake Martin and TE Tyler Conklin to three-year contracts.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR/KR Gunner Olszewski to a two-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S George Odum and CB Charvarius Ward to three-year contracts.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Quinton Jeffersion to a contract. Released DEs Carlos Dunlap and Kerry Hyder.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DB Logan Ryan to a contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RBs Trenton Cannon, Jordan Wilkins and CB Buster Skrine on contracts. Signed TE Austin Cooper to a one-year contract. Re-signed TE Geoff Swaim to a one-year contract extension.
|Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Ben Koczwara and DB Corey Straughter.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Danny O’Regan to San Diego (AHL) from loan.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned RW Michael Carcone to Tucson (AHL) from loan.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Luke Witkowski to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned RW Jake Elmer from Jacksonville (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned RW Tyson Foerster from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Barrie (OHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned F Timur Ibragimov from San Jose (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired LW Brandon Hagel, a 2022 fourth-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick from Chicago in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first round-pick, LW Boris Katchouk and RW Taylor Raddyish.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Activated RW Wayne Simmonds.
|American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Reassigned LW Tyrell Goulbourne to Atlanta (ECHL) on loan.
BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Reassigned C Felix Bibeau to Worcester (ECHL) on loan.
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed F Patrick Giles to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Reassigned F Jake Slaker to Kalamazoo (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled Ds Jake McLaughlan and Xavier Bouchard from Florida (ECHL).
ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Brett Kemp from Greenville (ECHL) from loan.
ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Reassigned C Dominic Franco to Cincinnati (ECHL) on loan.
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Assigned D Cole Moberg to Orlando (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled C Mitchell Balmas from Worcester (ECHL) from loan.
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled G Keith Petruzzelli from Newfoundland (ECHL).
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended South Carolina D Evan Wardley for three additional games as a result of his action in a game on March 12 between Idaho and Toledo prior to his trade to South Carolina. Reinstated Jacksonville D Jacob Pane
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Chris Lijdsman from reserve. Placed F Colin Long on reserve.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Ty;er Poulsen from injured reserve. Activated F Dawson Butt from reserve. Placed D Jake Kearley on injured reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Matt Gomercic.
CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Placed F Logan Coomes on reserve. Placed D Graeme Brown on injured reserve.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Dalton Gally from reserve. Activated D Stephen Desrocher from injured reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Connor Corcoran and F Keaton Jameson from reserve. Placed F Shawn Szydlowski on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Matt Tugnutt from Idaho. Signed D Joey Matthews.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Acquired F Ryan Dmowski from South Carolina and D Jack Van Boekel from Cincinnati. Activated D Mitch Versteeg from injured reserve. Activated F Jack Becker from reserve.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed G Zachary Bouthillier off waivers from Maine. Signed D Jacob Panetta. Placed G Charles Williams on bereavement/family leave. Released G Jordan Bustard as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Tyler Rockwell from reserve. Placed Ds Ryan Cook and Jeremy Masella on reserve. Placed F Denis Smirnov on injured reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated G Callum Booth from injured reserve. Placed G Lewis Zerter-Gossage on reserve. Placed D Taylor Egan on injured reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed G Hayden Lavigne.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated F Marly Quince and D Ryan Carlson from reserve. Placed Fs Ryley Lindgren and Chase Harwell on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Nolan Valleau from reserve. Placed F Jackson Keane and D Chad Duchesne on reserve. Placed F Hunter Fejes on injured reaserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Loaned G Dillon Kelley to Henderson (AHL).
TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released D Gabriel Belley-Pelletier. Signed F Connor Welsh.
WHEELING NAILERS — Signed D Bo Hanson and placed on reserve. Activated F Bobby Hampton from reserve. Placed D Matt Miller on injured reserve.
WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F Matteo Gennaro from reserve. Placed F Stefan Fournier on reserve.
WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated D Connor McCarthy from injured reserve. Activated F Anthony Repaci from reserve. Placed F Liam Coughlin on injured reserve.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined New England head coach Bruce Arena an undisclosed amount for his comments regarding the officiating following a match on March 12 against Real Salt Lake.
LOS ANGELES FC — Transferred D Kim Moon-Hwan to Jeonbuk Hyundai (Korean K-League).
|USL Championship
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC2 — Signed MFs Ali Ahmed, Giovanni Aguilar, Luis-Felipe Fernandez-Salvador and Fs Simon Becher, Theo Collomb and Filip Rakic to MLS NEXT Pro contracts.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Signed F Tess Boade to a one-year contract.
|COLLEGE
COASTAL CAROLINA — Fired head women’s basketball coach Jaida Williams.
FLORIDA — Hired Todd Golden as head men’s basketball coach.
