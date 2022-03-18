Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Beau Taylor on a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Deivy Grullon and INF Travis Shaw on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Domingo German on the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Kenley Jansen on a one-year contract.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Seiya Suzuki on a five-year contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with 3B Kris Bryant on a seven-year contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Freddie Freeman on a six-year contract. Traded OF Luke Raley to Tampa Bay in exchange for minor league RHP Tanner Dodson. Agreed to terms with LHP Tyler Anderson on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto to minor league camp.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Cleared LHP Scott Moss from waivers and assigned outright to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OF Corey Dickerson on a one-year contract.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP Thomas Spinelli to a contract extension.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Cam Phelts to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Brooklyn F Kevin Durant an undisclosed amount for directing obscene language toward a fan in a game on March 156 against Dallas.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Feron Hunt to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with LB Ezekiel Turner on a one-year contract.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed CB Isaiah Oliver to a one-year contract. Signed RB Damien Williams to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Marquel Lee to a one-year contract. Released DT Star Lotulelei. Signed DE Von Miller to a six-year contract. Signed TE O.J. Howard to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed WR D.J. Moore to a four-year contract extension. Signed C Bradley Bozeman and RB D’Onta Foreman to one-year contracts. Signed P Johnny Hekker and G Austin Corbett to three-year contracts. Re-signed DE Marquis Haynes to a two-year contract extension. Signed S Xavier Woods.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released C Trey Hopkins. Re-signed QB Brandon Allen and WR Mike D. Thomas to one-year contracts. Signed G Alex Cappa to a four-year contract. Signed TE Hayden Hurst to a one-year contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Justin Jones and DE Al-Quadin Muhammad to two-year contracts. Signed WR Equanimeous St. Brown and LB Nicholas Morrow to one-year contracts.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Leighton Vander to a one-year contract. Re-signed LBs Luke Gifford, Leighton Vander Esch, LS Jake McQuaide to one-year contracts and S Malik Hooker to a two-year contract. Signed DE Dorance Armstrong to a two-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed DL DeShawn Williams to a one-year contract. Signed OL Tom Compton to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed OLB Charles Harris to a two-year contract extension and WR Kalif Raymond to a one-year contract extension. Signed WR D.J. Chark to a one-year contract. Re-signed LB Anthony Pittman and G Tommy Kraemer.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed P Pat O’Donnell. Traded WR Davante Adams to Las Vegas in exchange for a first and second-round pick in the 2022 draft.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year contract. Re-signed C Andrew Wylie to a one-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed QB Jeff Driskel and LB Christian Kirksey. Signed OL Cedric Ogbuehi. Acquired LB Blake Cashman from the New York Giants in exchange for a sixth-round 2023 draft pick.

INDIANPOLIS COLTS —

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Darious Williams to a three-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Ameer Abdullah to a one-year contract. Signed NT Austin Johnson

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed QB Chase Daniels to a one-year contract. Signed CB J.C. Jackson to a five-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed TE Durham Smythe to a two-year contract extension. Re-signed LB Elandon Roberts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Johnny Mundt. Signed OL Austin Schlottmann to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed RB James White to a two-year contract extension.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Ricky Seals-Jones.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed LB Jake Martin and TE Tyler Conklin to three-year contracts.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR/KR Gunner Olszewski to a two-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S George Odum and CB Charvarius Ward to three-year contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Quinton Jeffersion to a contract. Released DEs Carlos Dunlap and Kerry Hyder.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DB Logan Ryan to a contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RBs Trenton Cannon, Jordan Wilkins and CB Buster Skrine on contracts. Signed TE Austin Cooper to a one-year contract. Re-signed TE Geoff Swaim to a one-year contract extension.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed OL Ben Koczwara and DB Corey Straughter.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned D Danny O’Regan to San Diego (AHL) from loan.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned RW Michael Carcone to Tucson (AHL) from loan.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Luke Witkowski to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned RW Jake Elmer from Jacksonville (ECHL) to Hartford (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned RW Tyson Foerster from Lehigh Valley (AHL) to Barrie (OHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned F Timur Ibragimov from San Jose (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Acquired LW Brandon Hagel, a 2022 fourth-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick from Chicago in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, 2024 first round-pick, LW Boris Katchouk and RW Taylor Raddyish.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Activated RW Wayne Simmonds.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Reassigned LW Tyrell Goulbourne to Atlanta (ECHL) on loan.

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Reassigned C Felix Bibeau to Worcester (ECHL) on loan.

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed F Patrick Giles to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Reassigned F Jake Slaker to Kalamazoo (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled Ds Jake McLaughlan and Xavier Bouchard from Florida (ECHL).

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Brett Kemp from Greenville (ECHL) from loan.

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Reassigned C Dominic Franco to Cincinnati (ECHL) on loan.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Assigned D Cole Moberg to Orlando (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Recalled C Mitchell Balmas from Worcester (ECHL) from loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled G Keith Petruzzelli from Newfoundland (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended South Carolina D Evan Wardley for three additional games as a result of his action in a game on March 12 between Idaho and Toledo prior to his trade to South Carolina. Reinstated Jacksonville D Jacob Pane

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Chris Lijdsman from reserve. Placed F Colin Long on reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Ty;er Poulsen from injured reserve. Activated F Dawson Butt from reserve. Placed D Jake Kearley on injured reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Released F Matt Gomercic.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Placed F Logan Coomes on reserve. Placed D Graeme Brown on injured reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Dalton Gally from reserve. Activated D Stephen Desrocher from injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Connor Corcoran and F Keaton Jameson from reserve. Placed F Shawn Szydlowski on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Matt Tugnutt from Idaho. Signed D Joey Matthews.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Acquired F Ryan Dmowski from South Carolina and D Jack Van Boekel from Cincinnati. Activated D Mitch Versteeg from injured reserve. Activated F Jack Becker from reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed G Zachary Bouthillier off waivers from Maine. Signed D Jacob Panetta. Placed G Charles Williams on bereavement/family leave. Released G Jordan Bustard as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Tyler Rockwell from reserve. Placed Ds Ryan Cook and Jeremy Masella on reserve. Placed F Denis Smirnov on injured reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated G Callum Booth from injured reserve. Placed G Lewis Zerter-Gossage on reserve. Placed D Taylor Egan on injured reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed G Hayden Lavigne.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated F Marly Quince and D Ryan Carlson from reserve. Placed Fs Ryley Lindgren and Chase Harwell on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Nolan Valleau from reserve. Placed F Jackson Keane and D Chad Duchesne on reserve. Placed F Hunter Fejes on injured reaserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Loaned G Dillon Kelley to Henderson (AHL).

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released D Gabriel Belley-Pelletier. Signed F Connor Welsh.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed D Bo Hanson and placed on reserve. Activated F Bobby Hampton from reserve. Placed D Matt Miller on injured reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F Matteo Gennaro from reserve. Placed F Stefan Fournier on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated D Connor McCarthy from injured reserve. Activated F Anthony Repaci from reserve. Placed F Liam Coughlin on injured reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined New England head coach Bruce Arena an undisclosed amount for his comments regarding the officiating following a match on March 12 against Real Salt Lake.

LOS ANGELES FC — Transferred D Kim Moon-Hwan to Jeonbuk Hyundai (Korean K-League).

USL Championship

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC2 — Signed MFs Ali Ahmed, Giovanni Aguilar, Luis-Felipe Fernandez-Salvador and Fs Simon Becher, Theo Collomb and Filip Rakic to MLS NEXT Pro contracts.

National Women’s Soccer League

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Signed F Tess Boade to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

COASTAL CAROLINA — Fired head women’s basketball coach Jaida Williams.

FLORIDA — Hired Todd Golden as head men’s basketball coach.

