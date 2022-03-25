Friday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Tommy Nance from the reserve/COVID-19 IL and designated him for assignment. Optioned RHP Cory Abbott and OF Greg Deichmann to Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza and LHP Brailyn Marquez to Tennessee (Double-A South). Reassigned RHP Ben Leeper, LHPs Conner Menez and Locke St. John, INFs Dixon Machado, Chase Strumpf and Andy Weber and OF Brenned Davis to minor league camp.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Duron Harmon.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR/KR Richie James.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Ola Adeniyi on a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Fred Johnson to a one-year contract.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Named Jason Hogan running backs coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Zach Emond to Orlando (ECHL) from San Jose (AHL).
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed Fs Owen Sillinger and Robbie Payne.
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Callum Booth from Maine (ECHL) loan. Reassigned G Jeremy Brodeur to Maine.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Reassigned D Michael Kim to Maine (ECHL).
UTICA COMETS — Reassigned RW Tyler Irvine to Adirondack (ECHL) on loan. Signed LW Luke Stevens to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Recalled F Aaron Luchuk from Hartford (AHL) loan.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Barret Kirwin from his standard player contract (SPC).
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Released Fs Debinha Miri and Kerloin Nicoli to play for the Brazilian Women’s National Team.
