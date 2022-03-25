Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Tommy Nance from the reserve/COVID-19 IL and designated him for assignment. Optioned RHP Cory Abbott and OF Greg Deichmann to Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza and LHP Brailyn Marquez to Tennessee (Double-A South). Reassigned RHP Ben Leeper, LHPs Conner Menez and Locke St. John, INFs Dixon Machado, Chase Strumpf and Andy Weber and OF Brenned Davis to minor league camp.

FOOTBALL National Football League

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Duron Harmon.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR/KR Richie James.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Ola Adeniyi on a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Fred Johnson to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Named Jason Hogan running backs coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Zach Emond to Orlando (ECHL) from San Jose (AHL).

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed Fs Owen Sillinger and Robbie Payne.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Callum Booth from Maine (ECHL) loan. Reassigned G Jeremy Brodeur to Maine.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Reassigned D Michael Kim to Maine (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Reassigned RW Tyler Irvine to Adirondack (ECHL) on loan. Signed LW Luke Stevens to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Recalled F Aaron Luchuk from Hartford (AHL) loan.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Barret Kirwin from his standard player contract (SPC).

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Released Fs Debinha Miri and Kerloin Nicoli to play for the Brazilian Women’s National Team.

