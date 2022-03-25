Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Blake Rutherford to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Jason Bilous and LHP Yoan Aybar to Birmingham (Double-A South). Reassigned RHPs Kade McClure and Emilio Vargas, LHP Hunter Schryver, Cs Xavier Fernandez and Carlos Perez,and INF Jose Rodriguez to minor league camp.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Tommy Nance from the reserve/COVID-19 IL and designated him for assignment. Optioned RHP Cory Abbott and OF Greg Deichmann to Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza and LHP Brailyn Marquez to Tennessee (Double-A South). Reassigned RHP Ben Leeper, LHPs Conner Menez and Locke St. John, INFs Dixon Machado, Chase Strumpf and Andy Weber and OF Brenned Davis to minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Jaylin Davis to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Reassigned Cody Carroll, INF Wyatt Mathisen and OF Ka’ai Tom to minor league camp.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR KhaDarel Hodge to a one-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jarrad Davis.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Duron Harmon.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Chandon Sullivan.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed C Daniel Sorensen.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR/KR Richie James.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Ola Adeniyi on a one-year contract. Named Chase Blackburn special teams coach.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Fred Johnson to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Named Jason Hogan running backs coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Zach Emond to Orlando (ECHL) from San Jose (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled C Pavel Dorofeyev from Henderson (AHL) from loan.

American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed Fs Owen Sillinger and Robbie Payne.

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled RW Cedric Desruisseaux from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) from loan. Acquired LW Max Kaufman.

ONTARIO REIGN — Signed F Alex Ierullo to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Callum Booth from Maine (ECHL) from loan. Reassigned G Jeremy Brodeur to Maine. Signed D Grant Gabriele to a one-year contract.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Reassigned D Michael Kim to Maine (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Reassigned RW Tyler Irvine to Adirondack (ECHL) on loan. Signed LW Luke Stevens to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Recalled F Aaron Luchuk from Hartford (AHL) loan.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Barret Kirwin from his standard player contract (SPC).

SOCCER

MLS NEXT Pro

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC2 — Signed C Cristian Campagna, G Ben Alexander and D Eric White to contracts. Acquired G Isaac Boehner and C Matteo Campagna on loan from Vancouver (MLS).

National Women’s Soccer League

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Released Fs Debinha Miri and Kerloin Nicoli to play for the Brazilian Women’s National Team.

