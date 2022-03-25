Friday’s Transactions

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
March 25, 2022
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned RHP Brayan Bello to Worcester (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Blake Rutherford to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Jason Bilous and LHP Yoan Aybar to Birmingham (Double-A South). Reassigned RHPs Kade McClure and Emilio Vargas, LHP Hunter Schryver, Cs Xavier Fernandez and Carlos Perez and INF Jose Rodriguez to minor league camp.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Tommy Nance from the reserve/COVID-19 IL and designated him for assignment. Optioned RHP Cory Abbott and OF Greg Deichmann to Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Anderson Espinoza and LHP Brailyn Marquez to Tennessee (Double-A South). Reassigned RHP Ben Leeper, LHPs Conner Menez and Locke St. John, INFs Dixon Machado, Chase Strumpf, Andy Weber and OF Brenned Davis to minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Signed manager Dave Roberts to a contrac extension.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHPs Packy Naughton, Johan Quezada, Angel Rondon and T.J. Zeuch to Memphis (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Alex Reyes on the 60-day IL. Selectted the contract of RHP Aaron Brooks. Agreed to terms with INF/OF Cory Spangenberg on a minor league contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Jaylin Davis to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Reassigned RHP Cody Carroll, INF Wyatt Mathisen and OF Ka’ai Tom to minor league camp.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF J.R. Davis to a contract extension.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Andrew Kramer.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed INF/OF Brantley Bell and SS Pavin Parks. Traded C Robert Pena to Long Island (Atlantic League).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR KhaDarel Hodge to a one-year contract. Signed FS Erik Harris and QB Marcus Mariota.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed S Juston Burris.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed QB Jacoby Brissett.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed S Jayron Kearse.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OL Billy Turner.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jarrad Davis.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed FB Andy Janovich.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed LB Jermaine Carter and WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Duron Harmon, LB Jayon Brown, OL Jermaine Eluemunor. Waived S Jordan Brown, DT P.J. Johnson and T William Sweet. Released S Natrell Jamerson and WR Javon Wims.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Chandon Sullivan.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed C Daniel Sorensen.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Richie James.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Darqueze Dennard and DB Dontae Johnson.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Ola Adeniyi on a one-year contract. Named Chase Blackburn special teams coach.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Fred Johnson to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Named Jason Hogan running backs coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Toledo (ECHL) to Grand Rapids (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned G Zach Emond to Orlando (ECHL) from San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Dmitri Semykin and F Tye Felhaber from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled RW William Lockwood.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled C Pavel Dorofeyev from Henderson (AHL) from loan.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CAMUCKS — Assigned D Adam Brubacher to Fort Wayne (ECHL).

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Reassigned G Logan Flodell to Reading (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Reassigned D Jacob Friend to Jacksonville (ECHL) on loan.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed Fs Owen Sillinger and Robbie Payne.

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled RW Cedric Desruisseaux from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) from loan. Acquired LW Max Kaufman.

ONTARIO REIGN — Signed F Alex Ierullo to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Recalled G Callum Booth from Maine (ECHL) from loan. Reassigned G Jeremy Brodeur to Maine. Signed D Grant Gabriele to a one-year contract.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Reassigned F Joseph Garreffa to Tulsa (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Reassigned D Michael Kim to Maine (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Reassigned RW Tyler Irvine to Adirondack (ECHL) on loan. Signed LW Luke Stevens to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released D Paul Meyer and F Eric MacAdams. Activated F Shawn Weller from injured reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Ben Carroll from injured reserve. Activated D Darian Skeoch from reserve. Placed F Dawson Butt on reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Chris McKay and F Kody McDonald from injured reserve. Placed D Stephen Desrocher on reserve. Placed F Michael Neville on injured reserve. Placed F Nathan Perkovich on bereavement leave.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired G Michael Faraj as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Activated D Alec Rauhausere from reserve. Placed F Matt Tugnutt on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated F Austin Alger from reserve. Placed F William Knierim on reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Joey Sides. Placed F James Sanchez on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed D J.D. Greenway and F Nick Jermain on reserve. Placed F Brendan Robbins on injured reserve. Suspended D Brendan St-Louis.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed F Tyler Welsh. Activated F Gordie Green from injured reserve. Placed F Tyler Welsh on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Recalled F Aaron Luchuk from Hartford (AHL) loan. Placed D Luke McInnis on reserve. Placed Fs Fabrizio Ricci and Jake Transit on injured reserve, effective March 25. Placed F Timur Ibragimov on injured reserve, effective March 219 . Placed D Andrew McLean on injured reserve, effective March 20.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Acquired G Danny Battochio as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG).

READING ROYALS — Released F Anthony Gagnon. Activated F Tyler Kirkup from reserve. Placed G Hayden Hawkey on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released F Barret Kirwin from his standard player contract (SPC). Signed F Kevin O’Neil. Activated D Jordan Subban from reserve. Placed D Croix Evingson on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated Fs Matt Berry and Sam Craggs from reserve. Placed Fs Brandon Schultz and Keeghan Howdeshell on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated F William Leblanc from injured reserve. Activated D Hayden Shaw from reserve. Placed D Ryan Romeo on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Released F Jordan Ernst.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Dakota Raabe. Activated F Trey Bradley from injured reserve and placed on reserve. Placed F Dylan Fitze on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Bobby Hampton from bereavement leave. Activated D Luke Bafia from reserve. Traded D Jesse Lees to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Stefan Fournier.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Bobby Butler from reserve. Placed F Ethan Price on reserve.

SOCCER

MLS NEXT Pro

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC2 — Signed C Cristian Campagna, G Ben Alexander and D Eric White to contracts. Acquired G Isaac Boehner and C Matteo Campagna on loan from Vancouver (MLS).

National Women’s Soccer League

NORTH CAROLINA COURAGE — Released Fs Debinha Miri and Kerloin Nicoli to play for the Brazilian Women’s National Team.

