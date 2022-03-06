Furman 71, Samford 68

SAMFORD (21-11)
Dye 2-4 0-0 4, Marshall 7-11 4-5 22, Campbell 4-4 4-6 14, Glover 7-15 7-10 23, Kaifes 1-4 0-0 3, Tryon 1-2 0-0 2, Rillie 0-1 0-0 0, Maitre 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-41 15-22 68.
FURMAN (22-11)
Slawson 4-8 7-9 17, Bothwell 6-12 3-5 17, Foster 3-8 1-1 8, Garrison 3-10 2-2 10, Hunter 3-10 1-2 9, Hien 4-4 0-0 8, Hughey 1-2 0-1 2, Pegues 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 14-20 71.
Halftime_Samford 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Samford 9-19 (Marshall 4-7, Campbell 2-2, Glover 2-4, Kaifes 1-4, Dye 0-1, Rillie 0-1), Furman 9-32 (Bothwell 2-4, Slawson 2-5, Hunter 2-8, Garrison 2-9, Foster 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Pegues 0-1). Fouled Out_Bothwell. Rebounds_Samford 31 (Marshall 12), Furman 24 (Slawson 7). Assists_Samford 14 (Glover 4), Furman 14 (Bothwell 3). Total Fouls_Samford 19, Furman 20.
