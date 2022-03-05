Furman 80, Mercer 66

MERCER (16-17)
Glisson 2-3 0-0 4, Haase 6-9 3-3 16, Johnson 3-9 0-0 7, Robertson 8-15 4-5 20, Walker 2-5 0-0 5, Tucker 2-2 0-0 4, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Baffuto 3-4 0-0 6, Grant 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 28-51 7-10 66.
FURMAN (21-11)
Slawson 4-8 7-7 15, Bothwell 5-9 3-4 14, Foster 2-6 2-2 6, Garrison 6-8 0-1 15, Hunter 4-8 3-3 13, Pegues 3-7 2-2 10, Hien 2-4 0-0 4, Hughey 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-51 17-19 80.
Halftime_Furman 46-27. 3-Point Goals_Mercer 3-13 (Haase 1-2, Walker 1-3, Johnson 1-5, Glisson 0-1, Robertson 0-2), Furman 9-22 (Garrison 3-5, Hunter 2-5, Pegues 2-5, Williams 1-1, Bothwell 1-2, Foster 0-2, Slawson 0-2). Rebounds_Mercer 24 (Robertson 7), Furman 19 (Pegues 5). Assists_Mercer 10 (Robertson 4), Furman 16 (Garrison 4). Total Fouls_Mercer 13, Furman 13.
