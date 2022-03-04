Trending:
Gardner-Webb 54, Campbell 53

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 10:48 pm
CAMPBELL (16-13)

Carralero 2-7 0-0 5, Clemons 0-4 4-4 4, McCullough 1-4 0-0 2, Whitfield 7-14 5-8 20, Henderson 4-12 2-2 11, Thompson 1-7 4-4 6, Stajcic 1-2 2-2 5, Lusane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-50 17-20 53.

GARDNER-WEBB (18-12)

Dufeal 2-4 0-4 4, Reid 4-5 0-0 8, Terry 6-14 0-0 14, Z.Williams 3-4 1-2 7, D.Williams 4-15 0-0 11, Sears 3-11 0-0 7, Selden 1-4 0-0 3, Soumaoro 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 1-6 54.

Halftime_Gardner-Webb 23-22. 3-Point Goals_Campbell 4-22 (Stajcic 1-1, Carralero 1-3, Henderson 1-4, Whitfield 1-6, Clemons 0-2, McCullough 0-2, Thompson 0-4), Gardner-Webb 7-20 (D.Williams 3-6, Terry 2-7, Selden 1-2, Sears 1-3, Dufeal 0-1, Soumaoro 0-1). Rebounds_Campbell 28 (Carralero 8), Gardner-Webb 39 (Dufeal 10). Assists_Campbell 4 (Carralero, Henderson, Thompson, Lusane 1), Gardner-Webb 9 (Sears 3). Total Fouls_Campbell 14, Gardner-Webb 19.

